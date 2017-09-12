Cleveland Children's Museum set to reopen

After nearly two years, the Cleveland Children’s Museum is about to reopen at a new location.

The museum's lease was not renewed and they had to make a decision on how to move forward.

With the move, the museum has quadrupled in space and tripled in parking.

The exhibits will include a water wonder lab, an arts and crafts room, a forest-themed playroom for younger children, and the mammoth project "Adventure City," which will feature a market and construction play activity center.

Their new location at 3813 Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland is set to reopen on Nov. 6.

