Hunkering down during Hurricane Irma, humans and animals seek shelter

While more than 75,000 Floridians took shelter during Hurricane Irma, others went against the advice from public safety officials and remained in place as the hurricane moved through the Sunshine State.

The effects from Hurricane Irma were devastating in the United States, especially in the Florida Keys, the southwestern coast of Florida, and in parts of South Carolina.

SLIDESHOW: Hurricane Irma's Path of Destruction.

Those who did not flee from Hurricane Irma's projected path spent their time in various ways. Some people took the traditional route and sheltered themselves in a bathtub under a mattress, while others thought the safest place to escape the storm would be in jail. Numerous arrests were made after stores throughout South Florida were looted.

Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, took shelter with his friends and family on their private island in the Caribbean.

I haven't had a sleepover quite like this since I was a kid. Wonderful team here on Necker all well https://t.co/tF84SPx7aB #Irma pic.twitter.com/DnnfUaeXhd — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 6, 2017

Just experienced a night of howling wind and rain as Hurricane #Irma edges ever closer – everyone calm & upbeat https://t.co/tF84SPx7aB pic.twitter.com/lbM0bdHxCv — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 6, 2017

One group of Miami residents loaded up on supplies and a generator and held a black-tie hurricane party.

Humans weren't the only beings that needed protection from the damaging wind and rains. Some animals were moved to safer areas too. The roving roosters in Key West were wrapped up and taken to a safer place ahead of Hurricane Irma's arrival.

Roosters evacuating Key West in paper burritos so they don't fight each other. pic.twitter.com/NANVWRLTmG — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) September 8, 2017

Flamingos from the Key West Butterfly Conservatory sheltered in the park's laundry room.

