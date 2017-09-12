Heightened security at several Shaker schools

Police are searching around Shaker Heights High School, Onaway and Woodbury schools for a possible weapon. According to the district, a juvenile male ran from the high school. It was believed he was in possession of a weapon. He's currently in police custody.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. As of 12:30 p.m. officers have not found a weapon.

"The District has heightened security...and are currently working with the police department," according to the district.

There were no injuries and officers say there were no threats to anyone.

