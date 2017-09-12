Kent State jumps 12 spots, ranked among best colleges in the U.S.

Kent State University students fill the steps of the Kent State Center during peak hours at the beginning of the 2017 Fall Semester. (Source: U.S. News & World Report)

Kent State has passed up a dozen other universities according to the 2018 Best National Universities list released by U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine released its rankings Tuesday. Among public universities, Kent State is included in the top 100 universities in America.

The coveted list puts Kent State at 176, out of about 4,700 higher education institutions nationally. Kent State remains the only public university in Northeast Ohio to be ranked in the top tier of the Best National Universities list, and it is one of only five public universities in the state to make the top-tier list.

"Recognition as one of the nation’s best universities affirms the excellence of our exceptional academic programs and the outstanding work of our faculty, students, staff and alumni," said Kent State President Beverly Warren.

Students and parents rely on these rankings annually, to help narrow their college choices.

