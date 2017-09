Cleveland Indians release 2018 schedule; First game in March

A new season means new changes for Major League Baseball.

The Cleveland Indians announced their 2018 schedule Tuesday and the Tribe will open on the road on March 29, 2018, along with every other team in the league. Next season will be the first time in 50 years that every team will begin its season on the same day.

The Indians may be out west against the Seattle Mariners for the first few games, but their Home Opener is set for Friday, April 6 vs. the Kansas City Royals.

The home opener begins a 10-game homestand that includes a three-game series against the Royals (April 6-8), a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers (April 9-12) and a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (April 13-15).

The club will also travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to play a two-game set against the Minnesota Twins (April 17-18).

The 2018 season features six big summer weekends with the Tribe at home, including a 10-game homestand before the All-Star break:

June 15- 17 vs. Minnesota Twins

June 22-24 vs. Detroit Tigers

July 6-8 vs. Oakland A’s

July 13-15 vs. New York Yankees

Aug. 3-5 vs. Los Angeles Angels

Aug. 17-19 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Home interleague opponents in 2018 include the Chicago Cubs (April 24-25), Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-6), Cincinnati Reds (July 9-11) and Pittsburgh Pirates (July 23-25). The Indians also will play interleague road games against the Milwaukee Brewers (May 8-9), the Cubs (May 22-23), the St. Louis Cardinals (June 25-27) and the Reds (Aug. 13-15).

Other 2018 schedule notes:

Monthly home/road breakdown:

March: (2 road)

April: (17 home/10 road)

May: (12 home/14 road)

June: (11 home/15 road)

July: (13 home/12 road)

August: (14 home/14 road)

September: (14 home/14 road)

The Tribe has two 10-game homestands:

April 6-15 (vs. Royals, Tigers, Blue Jays)

July 6-15 (vs. A’s, Reds, Yankees)

Longest road trip is 9-games:

June 25-July 4 (at Cardinals, A’s, Royals)

13 of final 16 games against AL Central foes

2018 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

MARCH

March 29 @ Seattle

March 31 @ Seattle

APRIL

April 1 @ Seattle

April 2 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 3 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 4 @ Los Angeles-AL

April 6 v Kansas City

April 7 v Kansas City

April 8 v Kansas City

April 9 v Detroit

April 10 v Detroit

April 11 v Detroit

April 12 v Detroit

April 13 v Toronto

April 14 v Toronto

April 15 v Toronto

April 17 @ Minnesota (San Juan)

April 18 @ Minnesota (San Juan)

April 20 @ Baltimore

April 21 @ Baltimore

April 22 @ Baltimore

April 23 @ Baltimore

April 24 v Chicago-NL

April 25 v Chicago-NL

April 26 v Seattle

April 27 v Seattle

April 28 v Seattle

April 29 v Seattle

April 30 v Texas

MAY

May 1 v Texas

May 2 v Texas

May 4 @ New York-AL

May 5 @ New York-AL

May 6 @ New York-AL

May 8 @ Milwaukee

May 9 @ Milwaukee

May 11 v Kansas City

May 12 v Kansas City

May 13 v Kansas City

May 14 @ Detroit

May 15 @ Detroit

May 16 @ Detroit

May 18 @ Houston

May 19 @ Houston

May 20 @ Houston

May 22 @ Chicago-NL

May 23 @ Chicago-NL

May 24 v Houston

May 25 v Houston

May 26 v Houston

May 27 v Houston

May 28 v Chicago-AL

May 29 v Chicago-AL

May 30 v Chicago-AL

May 31 @ Minnesota

JUNE

June 1 @ Minnesota

June 2 @ Minnesota

June 3 @ Minnesota

June 5 v Milwaukee

June 6 v Milwaukee

June 8 @ Detroit

June 9 @ Detroit

June 10 @ Detroit

June 11 @ Chicago-AL

June 12 @ Chicago-AL

June 13 @ Chicago-AL

June 14 @ Chicago-AL

June 15 v Minnesota

June 16 v Minnesota

June 17 v Minnesota

June 18 v Chicago-AL

June 19 v Chicago-AL

June 20 v Chicago-AL

June 22 v Detroit

June 23 v Detroit

June 24 v Detroit

June 25 @ St. Louis

June 26 @ St. Louis

June 27 @ St. Louis

June 29 @ Oakland

June 30 @ Oakland

JULY

July 1 @ Oakland

July 2 @ Kansas City

July 3 @ Kansas City

July 4 @ Kansas City

July 6 v Oakland

July 7 v Oakland

July 8 v Oakland

July 9 v Cincinnati

July 10 v Cincinnati

July 11 v Cincinnati

July 12 v New York-AL

July 13 v New York-AL

July 14 v New York-AL

July 15 v New York-AL

July 16-July 18 – MLB All-Star Break

July 20 @ Texas

July 21 @ Texas

July 22 @ Texas

July 23 v Pittsburgh

July 24 v Pittsburgh

July 25 v Pittsburgh

July 27 @ Detroit

July 28 @ Detroit

July 29 @ Detroit

July 30 @ Minnesota

July 31 @ Minnesota

AUGUST

August 1 @ Minnesota

August 3 v Los Angeles-AL

August 4 v Los Angeles-AL

August 5 v Los Angeles-AL

August 6 v Minnesota

August 7 v Minnesota

August 8 v Minnesota

August 9 v Minnesota

August 10 @ Chicago-AL

August 11 @ Chicago-AL

August 12 @ Chicago-AL

August 13 @ Cincinnati

August 14 @ Cincinnati

August 15 @ Cincinnati

August 17 v Baltimore

August 18 v Baltimore

August 19 v Baltimore

August 20 @ Boston

August 21 @ Boston

August 22 @ Boston

August 23 @ Boston

August 24 @ Kansas City

August 25 @ Kansas City

August 26 @ Kansas City

August 28 v Minnesota

August 29 v Minnesota

August 30 v Minnesota

August 31 v Tampa Bay

SEPTEMBER

September 1 v Tampa Bay

September 2 v Tampa Bay

September 3 v Kansas City

September 4 v Kansas City

September 5 v Kansas City

September 6 @ Toronto

September 7 @ Toronto

September 8 @ Toronto

September 9 @ Toronto

September 10 @ Tampa Bay

September 11 @ Tampa Bay

September 12 @ Tampa Bay

September 14 v Detroit

September 15 v Detroit

September 16 v Detroit

September 18 v Chicago-AL

September 19 v Chicago-AL

September 20 v Chicago-AL

September 21 v Boston

September 22 v Boston

September 23 v Boston

September 24 @ Chicago-AL

September 25 @ Chicago-AL

September 26 @ Chicago-AL

September 27 @ Kansas City

September 28 @ Kansas City

September 29 @ Kansas City

September 30 @ Kansas City

Dates subject to change.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.