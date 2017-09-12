Verdict reached in trial of man who murdered Cleveland firefighter

A verdict has been reached in the three day trial of Slatter Howell.

The 20-year-old Cleveland man is accused of murdering Cleveland Firefighter Theodore Wright, Jr. four years ago.

Wright was shot while driving down the street in May 2013. After being shot, Wright lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and struck a utility pole at East 71st and Harvard. He died at the scene.

Howell, the only witness for the defense, was the last to take the stand before the jury got the case.

The jury came up with a verdict after about four hours of deliberations.

