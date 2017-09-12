Man accused of murdering Cleveland firefighter, found guilty of murdering gas station clerk

The man accused of murdering a Cleveland firefighter in 2013, was found guilty Tuesday of murdering a Maple Heights gas station clerk.

A jury found Slatter Howell III guilty on all charges after deliberating for about five hours.

In April of 2014, Howell walked into the Prime Station on Granger Road and shot Babul Kumer Saha during a robbery. Saha died from his injuries.

Police also say Howell shot and killed Cleveland Firefighter Theodore Wright, Jr. in May of 2013.

Wright was shot while driving down the street in May 2013. After being shot, Wright lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck and struck a utility pole at East 71st and Harvard. He died at the scene.

Howell will be back in court on September 27 for a pre-trial on criminal charges connected to Wright's murder.

Sentencing for Saha's murder is delayed until Wright's murder is resolved.

