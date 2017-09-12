Woman's 15-pound pet pignapped during break-in

A west side woman is desperately searching for her pet mini pig that was stolen when someone broke into her home.

Valerie Couch, of Cleveland, is asking for help locating it.

Couch says the pig was taken from her house on West 50th, between Detroit and Franklin, Monday afternoon.

The pig weighs 15 pounds and neighbors say they saw a tall black man in a gray hoodie driving a newer black two-door Toyota with tinted windows leaving her house.

Couch says the robber(s) also stole a tablet and some other electronic equipment.

if you have any information, give Cleveland police a call.

