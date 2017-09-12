Cuyahoga Falls adopts Humble, Texas; sends two trucks with hurricane donations

Residents of Cuyahoga Falls and several local businesses have been collecting donations for residents in Humble, Texas.

The small Texas town was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

The donation drive ended Tuesday and officials say they have enough to fill two trucks.

The trucks will be driven directly to the fire station in Humble, Texas.

Residents collected items such as paper products, pet items, non perishable food, cleaning tools and items.

