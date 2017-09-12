Cleveland's Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison stepping down

A change in leadership is coming to the Cleveland Kennel – in the midst of a new facility being built.

Chief Animal Control Officer Ed Jamison is leaving Cleveland, to take on a new position as the Director of Animal Services in Dallas, Texas.

Public records show Jamison applied for the Dallas position on June 11, 2017, just four days after the groundbreaking ceremony for Cleveland’s new kennel facility.

In a press release, the city of Dallas says Jamison will begin his new position on Oct. 18.

The Cleveland Kennel has recently been the subject of various Cleveland 19 investigations including lack of city ordinance enforcement and the controversial euthanization of a dog named "Rocky" after it lunged at a mail carrier twice, halting mail delivery services to several residences for eight months. Jamison avoided our calls requesting comment regarding our investigations. The city of Cleveland denied our requests for interview access to Jamison multiple times.

We’ve reached out to the city of Cleveland for comment. Who will step up now?

We’ll keep you posted.

