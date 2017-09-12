Watchdog group claims Cleveland Clinic suffocated pig, wants hospital to pay

A Cincinnati-based research watchdog group is accusing the Cleveland Clinic of killing a mini-pig.

The group SEAN, Stop Animal Exploitation Now, which monitors U.S. research facilities for illegal activities and animal abuse, says the Clinic admitted the negligent and illegal mistake in a report.

"A nationally-known lab like the Cleveland Clinic ought to be able to prevent horrific deaths like suffocation," said Michael A. Budkie, A.H.T., a co-founder of SAEN. "If Cleveland Clinic employees are so careless they can't prevent animal suffocations and also don't know which protocols they are approved for, then they should not be allowed to work with animals."

SAEN is asking the U.S. Dept of Agriculture to impose a major federal fine for the mini-pig's death.

Read the complete complaint below:

