What you need to know about new iPhone 8 and iPhone X

Apple has done it again. It has held the tech world captive as it announces all the features of the new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the phone for the next decade the iPhone X, pronounced ten.

The unveiling happened at the world headquarters in California Tuesday afternoon.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Price:

iPhone 8, starting $699

iPhone 8 Plus, starting $799

New Features:

12 MP camera

Duel cameras for better, deeper pictures. (8 Plus)

Stereo speakers. Speakers on each end of the phone.

Wireless charging. Charges while sitting on a charging pad.

AR game play. Augmented reality games use the camera to put you in the game.

iPhone X

Price:

Starting at $999

New Features:

Unlock the phone with facial recognition. Claims with sensors it's a 1 in a 1,000,000 chance to unlock.

All glass display.

Wireless charging.

Even better low light and portrait taking capabilities.

Better battery. Lasts 2 hours longer than iPhone 7.

