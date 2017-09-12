Bank robbery suspect wears bandages to possibly cover tattoos

Police are investigating a bank robbery at the PNC at 4140 Portage Street NW.

Police say the suspect, wearing gold glasses, an OSU hat, grey hoody, jeans and white tennis shoes entered the bank around 10 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. Police say the note mentioned a weapon, but none was seen.

Police add the suspect was wearing bandages on all four fingers on his left hand, possibly covering tattoos.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot towards I-77.

If you have any information, please contact Jackson Township police at 330-834-3967.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.