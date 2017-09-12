WANTED: Man robs T-Mobile, steals cash & equipment

Akron police is asking for the public's help in catching a man who robbed a T-Mobile store two months ago.

On July 12, a 7 p.m., the suspect went into the N. Hawkins Ave. cell phone store, pointed a gun at the employees, and demanded money from the cash register.

Suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash and equipment.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact APD Detective Doney at 330-375-2490.

