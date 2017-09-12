Are two local school systems turning their backs on a deaf Berea boy?

Ty Zalinski, 10, of Berea, is hoping to find a school he can attend to address his special needs. (Source: WOIO)

Ty Zalinski is a smiling ten year old. He suffers from a genetic form of deafness that was misdiagnosed until he was eight years old.

As a result, his language skills are lacking.

He has only begun to learn sign language, leading to frustration which his parents believe is at the core of his behavioral issues.

Beginning on Friday, he'll have no school to attend.

Students with special needs get special attention, typically through an IEP or individual educational plan.

The problem for Ty Zalinski is that he needs help in two areas, and the Berea City Schools seem reluctant to give it.

After six years in the school district -- where he began to get language help -- he was sent to a Cleveland school for behavioral issues.

He has been at the school for only three weeks, and after a teacher complaint, despite his improvement his parents have been told he can't return.

"He has 2 specialists that are with him daily that have data and documentation to state that the behaviors have diminished substantially yet he is being kicked out," his mother Kim said.

Kim and her husband Jeff believe the behaviors stem from the late diagnosis of his deafness saying, "Normally, children that are found out at birth are mainstreamed and they come in with an interpreter. Unfortunately, in our son's case finding out so late in life we were kind of thrown into the deaf world."

Slowly, everyone in the family is learning ASL, American sign language.

Ty now has cochlear implants. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District can handle the behaviors but not the deafness.

The opposite is true in Berea where they live.

"He should be given more than three weeks in a school that's what we feel. If it's working why are we removing him three weeks in," says Jeff.

Cleveland 19 went to the Berea Board Of Education with a letter from the Zalinski's giving permission to discuss the case with us.

So far, the Superintendent won't comment; also, there's been no reply from the Cleveland school system.

