Chef Michael Symon's Cleveland Heights home sold (photos)

Food Network Iron Chef Michael Symon's Cleveland Heights Tudor home at 2080 Kent Road was sold Sept. 11 for $510,000. The home was originally listed at $549,900 in June.
The home features a true chef's kitchen (of course) with a Blue Star range with a matching hood, a huge island and a coffee station, custom cabinetry with pull-outs, refrigerator drawers and two sinks. The kitchen also features Carrera marble counters and a walk-in, temperature-controlled wine room.
The home, which was built in 1928, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The open staircase with an iron railing leads to a generous master bedroom suite with a fireplace and built-in bookshelf. There is a rear courtyard located through French doors from the kitchen.
To learn more about the home, click on the Howard Hanna Real Estate listing.
