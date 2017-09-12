Tremont crime: Heartless Felons' gang member receives decades-long prison sentence

A Cleveland Heights man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for committing six Tremont carjackings that date back to the summer of 2015, according to U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman.



Tervon'tae Taylor often brandished a gun during the crimes.



Four men, all from Cleveland, have already been sentenced for their roles in the case.



Kenneth Jackson, Jr. was sentenced to 64 years in prison. Antowine Palmer was sentenced to 14 years in prison; he is also serving 15 years in state prison for manslaughter and felonious assault convictions.



D'wan Dillard, Jr. was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison. Calvin Rembert was sentenced to six years in prison.



Some of the men were members of the Heartless Felons street gang and were feuding with a different set of Heartless Felons. The men planned to carry out drive-by shootings aimed at members of the rival group, so they stole a car from Tremont to get close.



"These men have collectively been sentenced to more than 130 years in prison," Herdman said. "With our federal, state and local partners, we are committed to pursuing those who target our citizens with violence and fear, whether they're online, overseas or on the streets of Cleveland."



"These men terrorized victims and the city with their dangerous, gun-wielding car thefts," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony. "The Violent Crime Task Force and our local partners are committed to aggressively investigate predators who choose to engage in heinous acts of violence against our citizens."



"The Cleveland Division of Police will continue to work to keep our neighborhoods safe for all who live, work and play in our city," Williams said. "These sentences send a strong message to gang members that their violence will not be tolerated."



This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kelly Galvin and Robert J. Patton following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Cleveland Division of Police.

