Medina man with dementia missing after morning drive

Albert Simmons, 86, of Medina County, has not been seen since Tuesday morning. (Source: Medina County Sheriff's Office)

The Medina County Sheriff's Department is searching for an elderly man with onset dementia who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Albert Simmons, 86, left his home at 10:30 a.m. to meet his family in Chipppewa Lake but never showed.

Simmons' family fears that he drove off from his home, got lost and has been unable to find his way.

Simmons, who drives a gray 2007 Ford F-150, was last seen wearing a purple pullover shirt and black pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Medina County Sheriffs Office at 330-725-6631.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.