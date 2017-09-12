Frank Jackson takes early lead in Cleveland mayoral race

The Cleveland mayoral election is underway, and according to early reports, incumbent Frank Jackson has taken the lead.

Here are the initial results, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections:

Frank Jackson -- 39.6%

Zack Reed -- 19.4%

Jeff Johnson -- 15.0%

These percentages represent both absentee ballots and 211 out of 389 voting precincts.

Jackson is running for a fourth unprecedented term as mayor of Cleveland. He has held this position for over a decade,

City council member Zack Reed has been on council since 2001.

Jeff Johnson has served on city council for the last eight years.

Cleveland's other mayoral candidates include:

James Jerome Bell (write-in)

Eric J. Brewer

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski

Robert M. Kilo

Camry S. Kincaid -Write in

Tony Madalone

Bill Patmon

Dyrone W. Smith

