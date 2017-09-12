Cleveland Indians win 20 straight! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians win 20 straight!

Ace Corey Kluber had a knockout night on Tuesday as he led the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

The win extends the Tribe's streak to 20 games, and pushes their record to 89-56.

They are within one game of tying the all-time win record (21), set by the Chicago Cubs in 1935.

The Indians will play the Tigers through Wednesday, then finish the week with a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at home.

