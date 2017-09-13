It's time for a Cleveland Indians movie

The last time a professional baseball team won 20 games in a row, a movie was made.

On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers for their 20th straight victory in a row. The Tribe tied the American League record for most consecutive wins, which was set by the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

When the Athletics won 20 straight games, they got a movie. Moneyball, starring Brad Pitt, focuses on the Athletics' 2002 season.

Does that mean the Cleveland Indians now get a movie? Major League doesn't count. Who would play Lindor? Who would fill the role as Kluber? How about Tito?

