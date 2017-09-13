Couple gets tattoos to match their 2-year-old's cochlear implant

A couple in Kansas City is getting national attention for what they did to help their 2-year-old son feel more comfortable with his new cochlear implants.

Connor Higgins' mom and dad got tattoos that look much like the device that he will now wear near his ear. Higgins was diagnosed with auditory neuropathy in 2016.

He has been communicating by making noises and gestures.

Connor's parents saw him hear for the first time recently.

Click here to watch their emotional story.

