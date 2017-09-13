Police activity at Cleveland Taco Bell where alleged robber was recently killed

Cleveland police responded to the Taco Bell on West 117th Street early Wednesday for a hold-up alarm. The Taco Bell is the same location where several employees shot and killed a person allegedly trying to rob the restaurant on Sept. 6.

Police say they were called to the fast food restaurant in the 1500 block of West 117th Street around 4 a.m. after a hold-up alarm sounded. Detectives investigated the area, but police did not release any additional details regarding the investigation.

The Taco Bell location was the scene of a recent fatal shooting investigation on Sept. 6.

Armed Taco Bell employee fatally shot robbery suspect

Police say two masked suspects entered the restaurant and ordered them to the ground at gunpoint. Three employees were armed and shot at the suspects in self-defense. De'Carlo Jackson, one of the alleged attempted robbers, was shot and killed. The other suspect fled from the scene and has not been captured.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.