What has happened since the Cleveland Indians' last loss?

It seems like the last Cleveland Indians loss was forever ago.

The team's last loss came on Aug. 24. Since then, they have won 20 games in a row, which ties the American League record for most wins.

During the historic win streak, a lot has happened:

The Tribe looks to break the American League record Wednesday at noon against the Detroit Tigers.

If the Tribe wants to break more records, they still have a few more wins to go. The streak for the most wins without a loss is held by the 1916 New York Giants with 26. That Giants team did tie a game during that streak, which technically is not a loss. The longest winning streak in baseball history without any ties is 21 games.

