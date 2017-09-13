Mayor Jackson to announce Race Relations Initiative Report

Mayor Frank G. Jackson will announce, Wednesday afternoon, the findings from the Community Relations Board Race Relations Initiative Report.

This initiative is a result of the long range planning by Mayor Jackson and Blaine A. Griffin, former Executive Director of the Community Relations Board, to help develop and foster better relations between all of Cleveland’s diverse communities.

Details will be revealed at a 2:30 p.m. news conference at Cleveland City Hall.

