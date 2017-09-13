Woman shot while driving through east side Cleveland neighborhood

Police say a woman was shot in the chest while driving through an east side Cleveland neighborhood.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, 28-year-old Dominia Smith was driving on Garden Valley Avenue near East 79th Street Wednesday night when she saw a black SUV driving towards her without any lights on.

Smith told police that the SUV's occupants started shooting at a group of people near an apartment complex. She sped up to get out of the area, but then a second SUV, burgundy in color, drove up along side of her and fired several shots.

Smith was shot in the chest and was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment. Her condition is not known at this time.

Police were not able to provide any additional vehicle or suspect descriptions.

The shooting is still under investigation.

