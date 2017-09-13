Parma murderer executed for 1992 back-to-back killings

Ohio executed Gary Otte for killing two people in Parma in 1992, the state's second execution in 2017.

Otte was executed by lethal-injection at the Southern Ohio Correction Facility Wednesday morning in Lucasville. The official time of death was 10:54 a.m.

A prison spokeswoman said Otte didn't sleep overnight. He spent his last hours calling his family and friends. His final meal included a mushroom and Swiss cheese hamburger, a quart of Heath Bar ice cream and a slice of banana cream pie.

In his final statement, Otte professed his love for his family. He sang a religious song, with words such as "I want to know you Lord" and "I want to serve you Lord." Otte then spoke his last words, "Father, forgive them for they know not what they're doing. Amen."

The death row inmate was sentenced to death for the Feb. 1992 robbery-turned murders of Robert Wasikowski and Sharon Kostura. Otte managed to get approximately $445 from the two victims.

The 45-year-old argued Ohio's lethal-injection method could have caused serious pain, but the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his attempt to delay his execution.

Otte was the second inmate executed in Ohio in 2017. Ronald Phillips, a condemned child killer in Akron, was executed in July.

