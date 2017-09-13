Is Cleveland even interested in the Amazon HQ2 project? Leaders saying nothing

Day 1 building in Seattle. One of several building that make up Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. (Source: Wikipedia)

It has been almost a week since Amazon announced they want to build a second headquarters and has opened up a nationwide pitch process as to where to build it, but yet Cuyahoga County development leaders still have said nothing about interest in the project.

Just about every major city in the country is going after this project that will dramatically change the winning city's economy. Amazon has put out numbers from its Seattle headquarters on how the online retail giant has impacted that city. 40,000 jobs, 8,000,000 square feet of office space in 33 buildings and they want a new similar-sized headquarters in its HQ2 project. The estimate for the new HQ2 project will be 50,000 jobs with salaries around $100,000 a year.

For a second time Cleveland 19 has reached out to County officials and representatives with county development groups and we have been told, "we don't have anything for you."

Last week a day after the announcement from Amazon Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos was told by Nina Holliday from Team NEO, "We do not share whether or not we are in project discussions with companies."

It's understandable the city and county won't want to tip their hands as to what they will offer in massive tax breaks and free land to get this project. But no one in the Cuyahoga County development community is even willing to admit they are working on a pitch that has a deadline of Oct. 19.

There are several other communities who are at least acknowledging the are working on pitches.

Even in communities smaller than Cleveland, like Grand Rapids, they are going after it according to a Grand Rapids News report:

A few hours after Amazon launched a search for a second headquarters location, West Michigan's economic developers decided the region should be in the running.

"There are multiple reasons we should go after this," said Tim Mroz, vice president of communications for The Right Place.

The Mayor of Baltimore has been very vocal about their attempts to land the project, even releasing a statement shortly after the Amazon announcement saying, "...we are excited by Amazon’s latest announcement and will pursue this opportunity aggressively to make a compelling case for Baltimore City as its second headquarter location."

According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is doing what he can to get the project. According to a city spokesman, the Mayor "has spoken with (Amazon founder and CEO Jeff) Bezos several times about picking Chicago."

What has Cleveland done?

