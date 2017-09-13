Cedar Points kicks off HalloWeekends Friday

Cedar Points 21st annual HalloWeekends returns this weekend.

This year's HalloWeekends includes six haunted mazes, six outdoor fright zones, a spectacular parade and Halloween-themed experiences, shows, rides and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest

HalloWeekends isn't all scary. Every Saturday and Sunday, special activities and attractions are available just for young kids and families from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Several new surprises are here, including:

Hexed Spellbound – The witches inside the Hexed haunted maze have toned down their spells so the young ones can experience this mesmerizing space without all the scares.

Camp Spooky – In addition to the rides that parents and children can experience together, this special section of the park is one of three massive kids' areas, and it's decorated just for HalloWeekends.

The Magical House on Boo Hill – This year, new mystery surprises await children who enter this not-so-scary maze.

Monster Under My Bed – The cast of this show explores the possibility of what could be lurking underneath the bed. It's a fun adventure that's geared just for kids.

Spooky Snoopy Eye Spy – One of many activities available, kids can help Snoopy in his quest to find spooky-fun objects.

Pigpen's Corn Box – Thousands and thousands of corn kernels make up this sandbox-like play area for kids.

Haunt at HalloWeekends

When night falls, the park transforms into a haunted haven where Screamsters and other creatures roam freely to terrorize park guests, and these new attractions are ready for brave souls to explore:

Deprivation – Guests can attempt to find their way out of this maze enveloped in total darkness. Inside, special features will test fears of claustrophobia, strange sounds, uncomfortable textures and unidentified creatures of the night.

Fearground Freakshow – This new maze is a journey into the strange and bizarre world of the creatures that travel with the circus. While the big top is the star of the show, the real "performances" take place on its surrounding grounds.

Harvest Fear – Guests can experience a bountiful harvest fair gone awry in FrontierTown. When Haunt takes over, the townsfolk will invite guests to stay and celebrate for an eternity.

Midnight Syndicate Live – Horror music-makers Midnight Syndicate return to HalloWeekends in the Jack Aldrich Theatre to perform their macabre masterpieces live on stage. Along with their haunting music, a few surprises in the show will leave guests spooked and startled.

Rides Reincarnated

Several of the park's rides are transformed for HalloWeekends, including Ocean Potion (normally Ocean Motion) with special water effects surrounding the swinging boat.

Cedar Creek Mystic Mine Ride (normally Cedar Creek Mine Ride) will take riders through a covered, mysterious shed just before they climb the first lift hill.

Near the Magnum XL-200, Witches' Wheel will feature a haunting soundtrack and unique lighting while just down the midway on The Friendly Monster (normally Monster), guests will see spooky eyes on each car and hear special music while riding.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.