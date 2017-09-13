University of Akron starts bike share program

There is a new way to get around the University of Akron campus.

Starting September 13, students, faculty and staff can take advantage of the university's new bike share program. And, thanks to a grant from the Knight Foundation, there is no cost to borrow one of the bikes.

There are a total of 20 bikes available. 10 bikes are located at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and 10 bikes are located at the Parking Services office, next to Simmons Hall.

Bring your Zip Card to the main desk at either location to check-out a bike. Helmets and locks are included.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.