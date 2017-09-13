Indians defeat Tigers 5-3, set AL record for longest winning streak (photos)

The Cleveland Indians set the record for the longest winning streak in American League history.

The Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3. 29,346 fans were in attendance on Wednesday.

The Indians play the Royals on Thursday.

The MLB-recognized record for the most consecutive wins is 26 (1916 New York Giants). There's some confusion about what the actual standing record is because there was a tie in the middle of the 26-game streak. Back then, ties didn't count. If a team didn't finish a game, they replaced it the following day. The Giants won 12, had a tie that didn't count, then won 14 more.

