Avon Lake dog owners cited for aggressive pit bulls

A couple of Avon Lake dog owners have a court hearing Thursday, a week after receiving citations for dogs at large and dog registration.

On Sept. 7, the Avon Lake police were called to a home on Vanda Ave. after it was reported that two dogs were acting aggressive and chasing children in the street.

Once police arrived, one of the dogs ran back into its back yard and was secured while the other dog was eventually captured was taken to the kennel.

Residents say the two dogs are terrorizing the neighborhood.

Avon Lake does not have a breed specific ordinance banning dogs, but it has two laws addressing vicious dogs that either attempt to attack or actually do attack someone. The owner can be cited and fined with the fines increasing each subsequent time.

The Avon Lake Police Department is also pursuing nuisance designations on both animals.

