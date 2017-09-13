Detroit Tigers fan cheering for Cleveland as the Indians go for AL record

Justin Johns and his girlfriend Lea Rizer. Johns is a Detroit Tigers fan, Rizer is a Cleveland Indians fan. (Source WOIO)

A Detroit Tigers fan living in Cleveland said he wants to see the Indians make history Wednesday.

Justin Johns is originally from Southeast Michigan, the Tigers fan is disappointed with his team's performance this year. Heading into the game on Wednesday Detroit was 24 games under .500.

"I don't even recognize the team this year," Johns said.

Johns said he went to some Indians playoff games in 2016. Wednesday afternoon Johns went to the game with his girlfriend.

"I hate him today," Lea Rizer joked.

The Michigan native said he wants to witness history as Cleveland tries to set the longest winning streak in American League history.

"I'm totally rooting for the Indians today," Johns said.

