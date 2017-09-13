Cleveland PD: Driver in fatal crash going 110 mph

Police now say the driver in a deadly accident on I-480 on August 28, was driving 110 miles per hour.

Accident happened at the Lee Road exit around 3:45 a.m.

Cleveland police say Carlos Harrison, 21, lost control and hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle on the right shoulder.

Both Harrison and his passenger, Dominque Pough, 21, were ejected from the car.

Pough died later that day.

Harrison remains in critical condition at MetroHealth Medical Hospital.

