MLB players dream of hitting home run as far as Roberto Perez did on 0-2 count (video)

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez smashed a 428-foot home run to center field in the bottom of the 7th inning to give the Indians a 5-3 lead against the Detroit Tigers.

This was the first home run this year Perez has hit on a 0-2 count. The solo shot was his fifth of the season.

Perez helped swing momentum for the Indians as the Tigers scored two runs the inning prior.

