Teen forced to fight after dad found out he was being bullied, warrant issued for dad

A warrant has been issued for a Cleveland man who police say forced his son to fight a classmate.

Authorities say Carlos Conner, 35, drove his 16-year-old son to Biddulph and Fulton Roads on Sept. 6 to fight a another boy who had been picking on him. According to the police report, both teens are 11th graders at James Ford Rhodes High School.

During the fight, Conner's son was picked up and thrown onto the sidewalk where he hit his head.

Doctors say the teen has bleeding on the brain and is being evaluated at Metro.

Conner is charged with child endangering.

