Cavs to hold free Wine & Gold scrimmage for fans at the Q

Its a great time to be a Clevelander!

The Indians are streaking, the Browns are off to a good start and the Cavs will be back in two weeks.

The team announced on Wednesday a date and time for the Cavaliers upcoming 2017 Wine & Gold scrimmage that is free for fans to attend.

The game will be held on Monday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena and tickets are available starting Tuesday, September 19 at noon. You can get them at Cavs.com and all northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart stores.

The scrimmage will have open seating on a first-come, first served basis.

Fans will experience face painting, hair painting, temporary tattoos and sign making stations, as well as chances to win players' scrimmage-worn jerseys.

