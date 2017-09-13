Best social media reactions after Indians set AL record for longest win streak

Fans had fun on social media after the Indians set the American League record for the longest winning streak. (Source WOIO)

Baseball fans had fun online on Wednesday as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

After the final out fans started posting pictures and memes referencing blackjack, Moneyball and Major League. Here are some of the best posts from Twitter:

This is an actual photo from the Indians 21st-straight win today. pic.twitter.com/41u2IxE7vF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2017

Longest win streak in American League. 21! Go Tribe! pic.twitter.com/XEezRq9x1K — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) September 13, 2017

Cleveland stand up! — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) September 13, 2017

It's now obvious that the Cleveland Indians were being held back for years by Kyrie Irving. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 13, 2017

That's 21 in a row for Indians, passing A's streak. Who's playing Francona in the movie? — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) September 13, 2017

The Cleveland Indians have now broke the record! 21 wins in row ?? pic.twitter.com/z3zAtA6EKQ — Every Day Baseball™ (@EvryDayBaseball) September 13, 2017

The Indians last loss was on Aug. 23. Cleveland lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

The Indians are currently on a 21-game winning streak, Cleveland plays against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

