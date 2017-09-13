Best social media reactions after Indians set AL record for long - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Best social media reactions after Indians set AL record for longest win streak

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Fans had fun on social media after the Indians set the American League record for the longest winning streak.
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Baseball fans had fun online on Wednesday as the Cleveland Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3.

After the final out fans started posting pictures and memes referencing blackjack, Moneyball and Major League. Here are some of the best posts from Twitter:

The Indians last loss was on Aug. 23. Cleveland lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-1. 

The Indians are currently on a 21-game winning streak, Cleveland plays against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

