Fairview Park teen reported missing after ditching house arrest

Angel Hawkins, 14, of Fairview Park, has been missing since August 31. (Source: WOIO)

Fairview Park Police are searching for a teen girl who left her home without telling anyone on August 31.

According to police, Angel L. Hawkins, 14 -- who was under house arrest -- cut off her monitoring anklet and hid it in a closet before leaving her apartment.

Friends say Hawkins has been posting to social media, and could be hiding out in Brook Park or East Cleveland.

If you have any information on Hawkins' whereabouts, call the Fairview Park Police Department at 440-333-1234.

