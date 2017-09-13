North Ridgeville opens doors to state-of-the-art academic center

This school year didn't just mean new teachers or classmates in North Ridgeville, it meant a brand new, state-of-the-art academic center for grades three through eight.

“When they walk into this building, their eyes light up. They can be proud of what they see. The energy that comes from just being in this new, bright space is amazing. It actually reflects in their effort too,” said 5th grade Language Arts and Social Studies teacher, James Shaffer.



Most students and teachers get excited for that first day of school.



“The kids seeing a clean, new, bright, welcoming building has made a huge difference,” said Brittany Cioffoletti, 7th grade teacher.



They have so many new tools this year at the brand new North Ridgeville academic center, teachers say it's showing in student involvement.



“They are definitely more motivated to come in and start their day,” Shaffer said.



The community passed a levy for a stadium and the athletic complex, with a $67 million price tag.



“It raises the level of expectation of achievement for our students and for our community,” said North Ridgeville Superintendent, Jim Powell.



There are no longer traditional classrooms, but studio spaces for different learning environments, and cameras watch every move.



“We have 258 cameras all throughout the building. All the building locks down, you can control all the doors at one time,” Powell said.



With the mix of new technology and ways of learning, there's still the old standby's. It takes learning to a whole new level.



“It's a different way of looking at education,” Powell said.

