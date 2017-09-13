LeBron James says jerseys may soon say 'Cleveland Windians'

LeBron James said the jerseys at Progressive Field may soon say "Cleveland Windians."

James posted a video on the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter account on Wednesday after the Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Cleveland is currently on a 21-game winning streak.

“The Cleveland WINdians™” — @KingJames sends his congrats to the @Indians for their historical win streak. pic.twitter.com/wcX9HTO75L — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 13, 2017

"I was about to say it is incredible, I want to comeback and do another video when you all are on a 40-game winning streak, no pressure," James said.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward said the Indians are inspiring the youth in the area. James said the Indians will soon be known as the "Windians."

"I might want to trademark that and sell a couple t-shirts," James said.

James also asked Francisco Lindor to send him a jersey.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.