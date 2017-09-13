Shanerock Run raising funds for youngsters battling cancer

Shane Haddad, who's battling pediatric cancer, was the inspiration behind the Shanerock Run. (Source: WOIO)

The community is coming together to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

Students from Saint Ignatius in Cleveland will run in the "Shanerock" run to honor young Shane Haddad who was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old.

For the Haddad family, it's not about winning the race but running it together, and their message is clear:

"There are families out there that we want to help," said Eric Haddad, Shane's father.

Eric and Shane's mother, Amy, created Shanerock, a nonprofit organization that focuses on supporting local families who are battling pediatric cancer.

On September 24, they will host the 2nd annual 5K run to raise money.

"We really understand what families go through that are afflicted with pediatric cancer in their household."

Eric and Amy say when they created the Shanerock Run, they wanted their son to learn what they call the ultimate social skill, which is thinking and doing for others.

"We really want to have kids helping kids. Since Shane has two sisters in the community and he's been battling this since he was 4 years old, so the kids around him have grown up watching him battle pediatric cancer and now other kids the same," said Amy Haddad.

More than 1,300 people registered for the run last year. Eric says the money raised goes directly to helping those in need.

"We grant dollars to those families for medical equipment, for out of pocket medial bills, it could be prescription drugs, you know a number of different things," she said.

They know that as they continue to fight cancer, this is a tremendous way to support those affected.





