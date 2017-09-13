Sprinklers come on during Tigers vs. Indians game, Cleveland extends winning streak to 21

The sprinklers went off in the 5th inning. (Source WOIO)

The sprinklers came on during the Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers game on Wednesday.

The incident happened with two outs in the bottom of the 5th inning. The Indians were up 4-1 at the time.

Can’t cool off the @Indians – even when the sprinklers at Progressive Field accidentally go off during the game! pic.twitter.com/lH2jnQp4to — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2017

The Indians set the record for the longest winning streak in American League history.

Cleveland defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3. 29,346 fans were in attendance.

The Indians play the Royals on Thursday.

The MLB-recognized record for the most consecutive wins is 26 (1916 New York Giants). There's some confusion about what the actual standing record is because there was a tie in the middle of the 26-game streak. Back then, ties didn't count. If a team didn't finish a game, they replaced it the following day. The Giants won 12, had a tie that didn't count, then won 14 more.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.