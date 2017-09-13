LISTEN: Hammy goes crazy after the Indians win 21st straight game

The Indians defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Wednesday. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Indians just keep on winning.

The Indians are currently on a 21-game winning streak, Cleveland is actually undefeated since the Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving. No one was happier about the win than Indians announcer Tom Hamilton.

You can listen to Hamilton's call of the final out below.

The Indians last loss was on Aug. 23. Cleveland lost to the Boston Red Sox 6-1.

Cleveland plays against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

