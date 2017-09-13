Glassdoor ranks Cleveland as a Top 25 city for jobs in the U.S.

Fresh data from Glassdoor, a popular career search platform, ranked Cleveland as a Top 25 city for jobs in the U.S.

Factors included: affordability, openings, and job satisfaction. Cleveland clocked in at number 9 in the rankings.

Most of the cities that made the list were neither on the west nor east coasts, but rather, in cities like Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

Columbus and Cincinnati, which have rebounded nicely post-Great Recession, were ranked 7th and 8th, respectively.

See the complete list here.

