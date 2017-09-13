21-day-old baby celebrates Tribe's 21st straight win at ballpark

This 21-day-old baby girl has brought the Cleveland Indians some winning luck these past few weeks. (Source: WOIO)

The Indians are the talk of baseball after winning their 21st straight game.

The team's winning streak is one for the ages. They've gone three straight weeks without a single loss.

At the Tribe game Wednesday, one of the youngest fans in the ballpark was a 21-day-old baby girl who was there to see the Tribe celebrate 21 straight wins.

Little Maura is three weeks old and she doesn't know what it means to lose. She's already been to four Indians games during the historic winning streak.

"She's gotten a little bit of experience being at a few games already, but she's just wonderful and really just calm during the games, which is surprising given how excited her mom and dad have been," said Mark Fletcher.

There's no denying Maura will be raised a Tribe fan. Pictures of her in a Rally Together towel were taken right after she was born.

Her birthday is August 23rd, which was also the last day the Indians lost a game.

"We feel, as fans, we are part of this run as well," said Kim Fletcher.

Mark and Kim Fletcher already have two diehard Cleveland kids, Elise and Will. Every time the Tribe wins, Will marks it off on his door.

Wednesday Mark, Kim and Maura watched the Indians set the American League record with the team's 21st straight win. Kim said she got goosebumps.

"It was almost like when the Cavs won the championship. I hate to say that, but it just brought such a sense of community," she said.

Three weeks ago, in the hospital having little Maura, the Fletchers never thought they'd be celebrating all this now. For them, a Tribe loss wouldn't be the end of the world because they're making family memories they'll get to keep forever.

"I don't think it'll take any of the magic away. I think we'll have phenomenal memories no matter what happens the rest of the season I couldn't be anything by ecstatic about the way they've performed this entire season," Mark said.

The Fletchers are season ticket holders. The entire family is heading to the Tribe game Thursday, which means 22-day-old Maura will hopefully see the Tribe get their 22nd win and break the Cubs' 1935 21-game winning streak.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.