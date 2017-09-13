Ashland native and Irma evacuee braces for return trip to Florida Keys

Brittany Moffett and her son Keagen are safe after evacuating the Florida Keys. (Source: WOIO)

Seeing the pictures of the Florida Keys is tough for Brittany Moffett.

"It's heartbreaking, it's surreal."

After all she lives there and has no idea what happened to her home in Marathon. Yet she worries for those who stayed.

"We are here and we have salvation. We have our home and food in our bellies "

Brittany and her son Keagen left the Keys as Irma approached. They headed north with her sister and brother, and headed toward Ashland safe under the umbrella and refuge of their parents family farm.

She's been keeping an eye on the news down south.

"About 50 percent of the homes are damaged and we aren't able to access all of that."

The 29 year old works at the Marathon airport, which was hit by Irma.

From her home she grabbed what would fit in her car.

"We packed what we could in our car and left our furniture behind."

She says she has regrets leaving the Keys.

"We saw the pictures of the islands that were destroyed and we got out of there as quickly as possible."

But she does have plans to go back with confidence.

"The keys will be my home forever it's beautiful down there. It's whole different life style."

Brittany hopes to be back in the Keys by the end of September. She will be able to go back to work but won't know about her living situation until she gets there.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.