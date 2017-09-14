Ohio FirstEnergy crews deploy to help restore power in Florida

Additional Ohio FirstEnergy utility crews are heading to Florida to help with power restoration efforts after Hurricane Irma left millions without electricity.

The power company already dispatched approximately 900 workers to assist Floridians, and are now sending about 100 more workers Thursday morning to help those in need.

The Department of Homeland Security said about 15 million people were initially without power after Hurricane Irma moved through the Sunshine State. That number has decreased, but millions remain without electricity in parts of Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and the Carolinas.

Crew members heading to Florida include linemen, damage assessors, electrical contractors, foresters, and support personnel to help the utility crews that are already in Florida.

"FirstEnergy employees are committed to assisting with what is likely to be a massive power restoration effort in Florida," said Steven Strah, senior vice president and president of FirstEnergy Utilities.

