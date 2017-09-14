Cleveland Indians look to break MLB record for most consecutive wins with 22 straight

What's next for the Cleveland Indians now that they have set the American League record with 21 straight wins?

The Tribe looks to break the professional baseball record for most consecutive wins and aim at the unbeaten streak held by the 1916 New York Giants.

The 1916 Giants won 26 games without a loss, but that streak included a tie.

The 2017 Indians have won 21 games in a row, and look to extend the streak Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The 1935 Chicago Cubs won 21 games in a row.

The 1880 Chicago White Stockings won 21 games in a row.

Many argue that the Giants' 26 game streak should not count because they tied a game, but Major League Baseball still recognizes it as the professional record.

Cleveland can standalone with the record for most consecutive wins if they beat the Royals at Progressive Field Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. Josh Tomlin, who is 5-0 with a 2.57 ERA in his last six outings, will take the mound for the Indians.

All-Star reliever Andrew Miller is expected to be activated from the disabled list for Thursday's game. The arm is always a helpful reinforcement, but it's not like the pitching staff needs it. During the streak, the starters have gone 19-0 with a 1.70 ERA.

After Wednesday's game, manager Terry Francona was asked about chasing the record.

"I've given that zero thought. I promise you I've given it no thought," said Francona.

The team hopes to ride the momentum into the MLB playoffs and into the World Series to bring Cleveland their first title since 1948.

