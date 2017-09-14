Charges dropped for 2 men arrested during RNC flag-burning protests

Charges have been dropped against two men that were arrested during a flag-burning protest at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said 24-year-old Dominique Knox and 38-year-old Joseph Scogin have been cleared from charges that claimed the two men assaulted a police officer during the protests last year.

Several protesters were arrested near the intersection of East 4th Street and Prospect Avenue in July 2016. The demonstrators gathered with the purpose of burning a flag in protest of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.

A 1989 U.S. Supreme Court case declared that flag burning is a protected speech activity under the First Amendment.

The city of Cleveland already dismissed criminal charges against two other protesters earlier this year.

Lawyers for the cleared protesters say 12 people still face aggravated disorderly conduct and obstruction charges in Cleveland Municipal Court.

"For over a year now we have been living every day with these charges hanging over our heads," stated Noche Diaz, one of the 12 remaining protesters facing prosecution.

